Editor:
The American Association of University Women Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch are part of the nation's leading association promoting equity and education for women and girl . As part of that goal we provide STEM scholarships to middle school girls in Charlotte County as well as scholarships to women that have had an interruption in their educational plans. Last year we are proud to say we awarded five, $1,000 scholarships. This year our goal is three scholarships.
The applications are available at your local college financial aid offices. The applicants must be women residing in Charlotte County, be enrolled or accepted into a accredited degree program and have gone back to school after an interruption in their schooling.
The deadline for these applications is April 2. If you need an application contact the committee chairperson at 508-878-9160. We want to get the word our so more women will apply. We are also the group that has three STEM programs locally at the Mid County Library. If any woman would like to join us call the same number to attend a meeting on the second Thursday of the month at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club at 11 a.m. to learn more about our activities in our communities.
Kathleen Campanirio
Port Charlotte
