Though I am disappointed, I am not surprised by the restrictions put on people attending the town hall in North Port yesterday.
They would only accept pre-written questions for Steube, then they could decide which to ask him. Their spiel was pure propaganda and lies in order to scare everyone there on how the Veteran’s Administration is negligent and corrupt.
This so called "town hall" was not about free speech, but their political agenda; sponsored by Concerned Veterans of America, a nonprofit, which means they do not have to disclose who contributes, like Koch Brothers and other ultra-conservative, right-wing organizations whose main goal is to decimate and defund the Veterans Administration and health care to our veterans.
Their pathetic attempt through horror stories of veterans health care and corruption in the VA was propaganda at its best. CVA has no connection to the VA. Again, its only mission is to legislate and destroy the one government agency that veterans most need.
What disappoints me most is that these are veterans themselves. Not only is Steube’s campaign funded by this organization and their "dark money," so is DeSantis, Rubio, Scott and most Florida Republican Legislature, so they can make the laws necessary to achieve their goals.
They have sold out their fellow veterans. I hope the money is worth it.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
