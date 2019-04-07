Editor:
The U. S. House of Representatives recently passed better gun background check legislation by a margin of 50 votes. I had called Rep. Greg Stuebe and asked him to vote for the bill. His response weeks later included the following:
“Dear Mr. Barnes, … The House recently passed H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which seeks to require a background check for the purchase of each firearm. … I did not vote in support of this legislation because I believe it would do nothing to prevent gun violence.”
Granted, there will always be violent and mentally unstable people in our midst, but why give them guns just because they ask for them? Guns owned by citizens are responsible for violence and accidents more than for protection. Background checks can at least help identify citizens that should not own guns.
I don’t assume Mr. Stuebe is weak-willed or in debt to the gun industry, but I do believe he is ill-informed and wrong-minded.
As we move forward with thoughtful gun control in America, it is important to educate those who believe in the indiscriminate arming of citizens. People like Steube that advocate a gun-toting “wild west” America are a danger to the advancement of sanity and safety in our nation.
This background check bill is now in the U.S Senate. Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio need to know we care about gun control. Be civil, be kind, but be steadfast. Make phone calls, speak up, write letters, talk to friends and neighbors. We can make a difference.
Harry T. Barnes
Englewood
