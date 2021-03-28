Editor:
Greg Steube, who represents Congressional District 17 which includes our area, joined 11 other members of Congress opposing a bill authorizing the awarding of the Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police and D.C. Metro Police. The bill passed on broad bi-partisan support.
Steube joined opponents of the bill saying they opposed language referring to the mob of pro-Donald Trump supporters that stormed the building as “insurrectionists.” What nouns would Steube have us use to identify a swarm of out-of-control criminals seeking to overthrow our democracy?
One has to ask who Steube intends to represent when he casts votes of this type? It’s hard to imagine anyone in our community from either political party, opposing a bill to honor the brave police officers who did their best to protect the Capitol from incensed rioters.
When our elected officials fail to represent us, it’s time for us to replace them.
Michele Moe
Punta Gorda
