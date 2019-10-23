Editor:
Congress recently passed legislation to improve background checks for the purchase of firearms. These gun sanity bills were debated long and hard and are thoughtfully written.
They do not prohibit the purchase of guns by law-abiding citizens and do not require background checks for the gifting of guns between family members and the transfer of weapons for hunting, target shooting, and self-defense. The legislation is designed only to reduce gun ownership by those deemed a risk to themselves and others.
Rep. Greg Steube believes in unregulated gun ownership, as indicated in this response to my request for his support of background check legislation:
“Dear Mr. Barnes, …As you may know, the House recently passed H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which seeks to require a background check for the purchase of each firearm, among other regulations. You may also be aware of recent gun control legislation – H.R. 2708, the Disarm Hate Act, H.R. 1236, the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act of 2019, and H.R. 1186, the Keep Americans Safe Act – introduced by my Democrat colleagues. These bills were passed …without my support...because I firmly believe it would do absolutely nothing to prevent gun violence... Instead, these new measures would only restrict the rights of the millions of law-abiding citizens that legally carry a firearm….”
Mitch McConnell is now blocking a Senate vote on these bills. McConnell’s fear and Steube’s gun advocacy encourage more gun violence. Tell Steube and our senators you demand sane gun laws.
Harry T. Barnes
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.