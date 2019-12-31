Editor:
Thought I would add my comments to the letter regarding Rep. Greg Steube's actions. Greg Steube is a lemming.
At one time I thought I detected a glimmer of intelligence in his eye however, the dark glasses are on and the glimmer is gone. Regardless of the political affiliation of Mr. Trump, he is a danger and an embarrassment to the office of President and needs to be curbed.
Sorry, but, he hoodwinked all of the voters who thought he would be good for our country. There is nothing "unpatriotic" about disagreeing with your leader, this is called free speech. At this time, Mr. Stuebe needs to put re-election aside and consider the ramifications of Mr. Trump's actions.
Our president has proven to be an embarrassment to not only himself, the office of the president but also to the leaders of the rest of the world. To excuse his actions by saying "he is just being Donald" is belittling to anyone's intelligence. This does not apply to lemmings.
Pat Venuto
Port Charlotte
