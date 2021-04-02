Editor:
Greg Steube, our U.S. Congress representative is one of the best, most responsive Congressmen to have represented this county. As a veteran himself and son of a law enforcement officer, he has overwhelmingly supported these constituencies introducing bills and supporting legislation. Recently, for example, he co-sponsored the “Protect and Serve Act,” which creates federal penalties for targeting law enforcement officers.
Water quality is crucial to our area. Congressman Steube has fought on the state, local, and federal levels to improve Florida's water quality and keep us healthy. Last Congress, he secured a win for Lake Okeechobee with a bill to reduce our reliance on harmful chemicals to control invasive species in our lakes in waterways. He also supported the Everglades Restoration Plan, which received over $250 million in funding to improve the water quality from Lake Okeechobee to the Everglades.
I am amazed at his energy, representing us in Congress on numerous concerns impacting our health and well-being, yet still always attentive to our individual issues regarding Covid-19 and other matters and continuing to be present at many town halls and other programs to listen to citizens and local groups and keep them informed.
Becky Vandevelde
Englewood
