Dear Rep. Steube,
I appreciate you responding to my concerns even though your letter contained the typical “Happy Horsepuckey” that comes out of the White House. When using such phrases as this administration “is showing exemplary leadership” and “has done a phenomenal job,” you sound like a “Toady” who dutifully sings Trump’s praises instead of an independent voice representing Florida. America is in trouble! Do you live in an alternate universe where reality ceases to exist?
Do you realize:
• that over 160,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 - and continue to die at a rate of 1,100 per day (185 per day in Florida)?
• how our country’s governors are floundering as they try to re-open their economies and schools - basically “flying blind” because of no leadership from Trump?
• that our GDP dropped by 32.9% (annualized)?
• that, even now, many people cannot get the PPE and tests that they need?
The president is tested every day before going to work. If that option were provided for every worker and student (along with aggressive tracing), we would already see economic recovery and be opening schools.
Since you believe Trump has done such a “phenomenal” job, please provide a detailed description of his strategic plan to get America through the pandemic with minimal deaths and come out the other side with some semblance of a functioning economy. Then, give me specific examples where he has successfully executed the aforementioned plan.
The “emperor” is fiddling while “Rome” burns, and you are just turning the pages for him.
Dean K. Tomlin
Port Charlotte
