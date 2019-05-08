Editor:
Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (to our north), and Rep. Francis Rooney (to the south) understand the threat of climate change, and are taking action.
Buchanan just voted to keep the U.S. in the Paris Climate Accord, explaining, global warming is a serious threat, especially to a state like Florida with two coastlines vulnerable to rising waters. Rooney is a cosponsor of a H.R. 763 that increases the price on carbon and returns the revenues to households. Economists and other policy experts tout this approach as effective for reducing carbon emissions, while boosting the economy and creating jobs.
Meanwhile, Rep. Steube needs educating. He told the Phoenix in an interview that he doesn’t think climate policy “should be a priority for Congress. … I don’t think there are solutions that we as legislators can necessarily do.”
Recent reports from IPCC and the U.S. 4th Climate Assessment make it clear that climate change is real, we humans are causing it, there are solutions, but we must act forcefully in the next decade or forget having life as we know it. Bold action at the federal level (such as supported by Buchanan and Rooney) is essential — yes necessary and time is of the essence.
It is also important to understand what military intelligence and strategic thinkers have been telling us for decades: Climate change is a threat to our national security. I urge Rep. Steube to get on board.
William (Coty) Keller
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.