Editor:
On July 25, the Sun published an article on Rep. Greg Steube. I am disappointed it was merely a recitation of questions Mr. Steube asked Special Counsel Robert Mueller during the congressional inquiries. There was no analysis, no positioning Mr. Steube’s questions in the context of the overall hearings, no real news.
Worse, however, the Sun has not taken any opportunity to report on Mr. Steube’s actual work as our district’s representative. Indeed, the only news I’ve seen about his work has been his own Facebook page, and that is largely puffery.
In no news source does one read that Mr. Steube has voted "no" on virtually all major bipartisan issues passed by the House, including HR 3253, supporting mental health, Medicaid home health support, reducing wholesale drug costs; HR 2157, supplemental appropriations for disaster relief; HR 1044, Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019; HR 1616, prioritizing efforts of and coordination among U.S. agencies to encourage Central and Eastern European countries to diversify their energy sources and supply routes, increase Europe's energy security and thereby help the United States reach its global energy security goals; HR 539, Innovators to Entrepreneurs Act of 2019; HR 183, condemning anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities; and HR 3877, Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019.
I think Mr. Steube is a failure in representing our district. He is among the farthest right members of his own party and voters in our district should be aware of this.
James Williams
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.