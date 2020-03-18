Editor:

Our representative in Congress, Greg Steube, has completely failed our community and his constituents by his no vote on the Coronavirus economic relief package passed by a super majority in the House of Representatives early Saturday morning.

This means he opposed relief for our local working-class people who are and will be impacted by layoffs. He opposed the emergency health measures that will help protect Charlotte County, one of two counties nationwide with the largest number of vulnerable residents 65 years and older.

Mr. Steube clearly does not have the interests of our community in mind. He really must to be defeated for re-election this November!

James Williams

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments