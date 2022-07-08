Editor:

Witness testimonies at the committee hearings investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol – all from Republicans – chillingly reveal how close we came to a constitutional crisis. The congressional committee, under the leadership of Democrat Chairman Bennie Thompson and Republican Vice-Chair Liz Cheney, continues to present evidence confirming the 2020 presidential election was fair and former President Trump’s efforts to fire up his supporters to “stop the steal” were inconsistent with the constitution and possibly illegal.

As the November election approaches, Florida voters must remember they will have a chance to express their frustration with Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, and Representative Greg Steube, each of whom has failed to display leadership regarding the outcome of the 2020 election and the violent January 6th insurrection.

DeSantis signed a law making it more difficult for citizens to vote and recently appointed an election-denier to be Secretary of State. Senator Rubio voted to acquit former President Trump during his second impeachment trial despite overwhelming evidence showing Trump was guilty. Steube was one of 147 members of Congress who voted to overturn the 2020 election results despite no evidence of election fraud.

Florida deserves better. Vote them out!

Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments