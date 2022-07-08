Witness testimonies at the committee hearings investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol – all from Republicans – chillingly reveal how close we came to a constitutional crisis. The congressional committee, under the leadership of Democrat Chairman Bennie Thompson and Republican Vice-Chair Liz Cheney, continues to present evidence confirming the 2020 presidential election was fair and former President Trump’s efforts to fire up his supporters to “stop the steal” were inconsistent with the constitution and possibly illegal.
As the November election approaches, Florida voters must remember they will have a chance to express their frustration with Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, and Representative Greg Steube, each of whom has failed to display leadership regarding the outcome of the 2020 election and the violent January 6th insurrection.
DeSantis signed a law making it more difficult for citizens to vote and recently appointed an election-denier to be Secretary of State. Senator Rubio voted to acquit former President Trump during his second impeachment trial despite overwhelming evidence showing Trump was guilty. Steube was one of 147 members of Congress who voted to overturn the 2020 election results despite no evidence of election fraud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.