Editor:
SOS. The USS Trump has taken on so much water it is so close to finally sinking. Now watch for all the rats start to abandon ship.
Rubio, Steube, and Scott are now searching for life rafts to save their own necks. Now we should wear masks! They are cowards, their mouths have been quiet for 3 1\2 years.
Just remember the "stink of corruption" will follow you all for the remainder of your political life. Plan for a future out of politics. You will never get my vote again!
Terry Weixel
Punta Gorda
