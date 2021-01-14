Editor:
Steube, Scott, and 145 Republicans are complicit in the traitorous insurrection that occurred January 6 in Washington, D.C. Their actions fueled the attack by not standing up to Donald Trump and by catering to right wing media conspiracy stories. Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution dictates the sole responsibilities of Congress regarding certifying the results of the Electoral College election of the president, which was taking place as the storming of the Capitol and its desecration began.
The Constitution (which they have sworn to uphold) states: “The President of the Senate shall in the Presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates, and the votes shall then be counted. The person having the greatest number of votes shall be the President.” Nowhere in the Constitution or in any amendments is the Congress directed, required, or empowered to perform any other function relative to certifying the results of the Electoral College. Objections, in this case, were demagoguery. States are solely responsible for describing and conducting their elections for president. Telling or implying, explicitly or implicitly, otherwise was deliberately misleading.
The November election was one of the most closely observed, transparent and fair contests ever held and the 147 members of congress knew it. There was no evidence of widespread, election-changing fraud presented in over 60 court cases at both the state and federal levels, including before the Supreme Court of the United States. Stop the lying. Stop the fear-mongering. Stop the hate. Tell the truth.
Judy Minier
Punta Gorda
