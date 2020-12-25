Editor:
I’m sorry to report this, but humanity earned a very large lump of coal in our stocking again in 2020. We have accumulated 417.1 parts per million greenhouse gas in our atmosphere, up 2.4 ppm from 2019.
Yes, think of that literally as a lump of coal. Our burning of fossil fuels, like coal and gas, releases CO2 and “blankets” the planet. The First Industrial Revolution (1760s) largely based on coal combustion, began humanity’s massive pollution of the oceans and air. NOAA reports that emissions are not slowing down despite some good efforts. We are committing ourselves to centuries of heat-related consequences, like continuing sea level rise, and the extreme events we all witnessed in the northern Gulf this year, with rapidly intensifying hurricanes, and extreme flooding events. We watch hellish wildfires in the western U.S. Parts of earth will become intolerably hot for humans and unable to sustain food production.
Humanity is able to place a better gift in our stocking. Did you know over 20 climate related bills were introduced in Congress last year? One, H.R. 763, taxes carbon pollution and gives those $$$ back to all citizens, keeping us ahead of rising prices as we transition to a “clean” economy.
Sens. Rubio and Scott and Rep. Steube should lead by endorsing such legislation. There is no time to waste. Call officials and ask that they pass policies that give humanity a fighting chance to slow emissions, sequester carbon and conserve what’s left of a livable world.
Lindsey Kohlenburg
Port Charlotte
