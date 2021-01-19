Editor:
It's time for Congressman Steube to leave office and all the other lawmakers in Florida who continue to perpetuate Trump's lies.
I've been following Steube's tweets and am disgusted with his continued lies, calling for an investigation into election fraud. As Trump's cybersecurity chief said most secure election ever attorney general Barr says there's nothing there.
In one tweet he mourns the loss of life for Capitol police officer Sicknick who he said gave his life. He didn't give his life he was murdered.
In another he states that he denounces any violence as he did over the summer when BLM and antifa rioted in the Capitol. How interesting that he puts names to these protesters, but when it came to last Wednesday insurrection he just condemned their actions but cowardly doesn't call out who they are. These degenerates weren't looting Macy's this was our nation's Capitol. Let me help you Congressman they are called white supremacist and neo-Nazis. Those are your supporters, how proud you must be to see a gallows at the Capitol steps and people chanting hang Mike Pence. You sir and every politician who objected to the electoral college tallies should be removed.
We can no longer have these enablers of this unstable mad man who was watching this all unfold and enjoying every minute of it in office. If this is what Republicans call law and order then we are doomed, alas we have found the enemy and it is us.
Stephen Barrows
Port Charlotte
