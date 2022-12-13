In Rep. Greg Steube’s "Sunday Update” to the voters in his district (of which l am one) he announced that he and seven of his colleagues were “demanding transparency” from the USNA on why they denied diplomas to several midshipmen who refused to have a COVID 19 vaccination.
I am totally amazed that he would not understand the necessity of our military forces being properly protected against all kinds of diseases that could infect our military personnel and thus, our military readiness status. His supposed “outrage” is nothing more than a cheap political stunt and has nothing to do with any concern about the midshipmen or our country’s security.
Rep. Steube should know the requirements of the military personnel to keep themselves physically ready for duty as his biography on his website says that not only was he a military officer, but also a JAG officer. All of us who served in the military (l was an Air Force JAG officer during Vietnam) know that we are required to be fit for duty which demands required shots.
It’s sad that these midshipmen wasted four years of their lives, not to mention thousands of taxpayer dollars, in refusing proper military requirements. They knew or should have known the consequences of their refusal to be vaccinated. If Rep. Steube wants to investigate something that really is important, he should join the investigation into why our Capitol was invaded and what the role of former President Trump was in that matter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.