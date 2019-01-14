Editor:
I am a gun owner, hold a Florida concealed weapon license, and previously held a Texas concealed carry permit. I have passed many background checks and purchased weapons from licensed dealers. I've also bought weapons from private sellers at gun shows who did not require me to show any identification, only cash.
Sellers from online at sites like armslist.com and gunbroker.com did not ask or care if I was a criminal. We arranged the transaction via text message and completed the sale in a parking lot a few minutes later. I’ve offered my ID and license to sellers and had them waved away. “I can tell you are a good guy,” one casually told me while counting my money.
I support H.R. 8, a bipartisan bill recently introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill will require a background check for every firearm sale. The Second Amendment requires the militia, and therefore gun ownership, to be well-regulated. This bill does not infringe our rights. As long as private sellers are exempt, prohibited persons will continue to easily purchase weapons.
I urge Representative Greg Steube to join the Republican co-sponsors of this bill. Please join me by calling Rep. Steube’s office at 202-225-5792.
David Finster
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.