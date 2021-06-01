Editor:

I am writing to point out the hypocrisy of U.S. Rep. Greg Steube speaking at the Memorial Day commemoration which celebrates the lives lost by our brave veterans who fought and died to protect and preserve our democracy.

Steube took an oath of office to protect and defend this country against all terrorists, foreign and domestic, but yet, voted to protect the insurrectionists (domestic terrorists) who desecrated our Capitol on Jan 6th. This is wrong and needs to be pointed out for what it is, hypocrisy.

Diane Allen

Port Charlotte

