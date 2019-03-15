Editor:
Earlier this month, our U.S. Rep. Greg Steube voted "no" on H.R. 8 — the Bipartisan Background Checks Act.
This critical legislation will update our current background checks law to do the following:
• Extend the time limit to complete checks from 3 to 10 days;
• Cover all gun sales, including those at gun shows;
• Help keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.
Note that this law covers only handguns and not assault weapons. It is, however, a very reasonable first step toward increasing gun safety. Sensible people should be able to accept this law. Yet Rep. Steube, who always earns an NRA rating of A+, sided with the gun lobby an voted against it.
The NRA has long touted itself to be an all-powerful political force that could always get officials to do its bidding.
But H.R. 8 passed. This recent victory is proof that the gun sense majority in Congress is bucking the gun lobby’s extreme agenda by voting for legislation to help end gun violence and promote gun safety. It is very important that we, his constituents, let Rep. Steube know that we are watching his actions and are extremely disappointed in his vote on this issue.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
