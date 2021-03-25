Editor:
I was quite surprised that Rep. Greg Steube would put politics before supporting law enforcement. He refused to support awarding the congressional gold medals to the Capitol police officers. In his statement released by his office, he blames the Capitol police chief, sergeant at arms and Nancy Pelosi for his reason of not supporting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
I guess the officers who were on the front line that day mean nothing to him. Those are the men and women who would receive the award. His office says he supports law enforcement, but when he had to make that choice he chose not to. Only 12 members would not vote for the award. As a retired law enforcement officer and a veteran of the United Sates Air Force Reserve I took this to heart. I wrote his office an email on this subject and received no answer back, how sad.
I voted for him in 2018 and 2020, but now I see he only cares about his base. This is the problem with our politicians on both side of the aisle when they come from a district that after they win the primary they can’t lose in the general election. I also must say that the fact that I didn’t even get a form letter back from his office speaks for it self.
Chuck George
Port Charlotte
