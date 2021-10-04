Representative Greg Steube, by voting not to increase the debt limit, is playing a dangerous game which could have a disastrous impact on all of us.
The debt limit is a legal formality. Voting against raising the debt limit does nothing to control spending or reduce the deficit. What it does provide however, is a way for members of Congress to rant about the evils of spending without making the hard choices of raising taxes or reducing spending.
If Congress fails to increase the limit, however, our country can’t pay bills. The consequences would be devastating, yet this is how our congressman voted.
Why, you might ask, would he do that?
Representative Steube can’t wait to jump at any opportunity to pander to his donors rather than passing laws to help his constituents. This is precisely what he did in 2019 when he voted against hurricane aid for our neighbors in the Florida panhandle and again this spring when he voted against recognizing capital police for their heroism during the January 6 riot. In both cases, Steube’s losing vote meant nothing, but it did give him plenty of ammunition to fire up his base.
Now Steube is recklessly voting to create a financial crisis so he can pretend to show how conservative he is.
Next time we vote for someone in Congress to represent us, we must ask ourselves if Steube’s votes reflect our values.
