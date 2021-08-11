In a recent email to constituents, Florida Congressman Greg Steube makes several points, none of which were factual. Let’s review a couple of them.
He states that Biden is not investigating the coronavirus source. In fact, on May 26th, Biden ordered a 90-day review by 18 American intelligence agencies of what the White House said was an initial finding leading to “two likely scenarios,” an animal-to-human transmission or a lab leak.
Next, the congressman suggested, as has Governor DeSantis, that immigrants are causing the spike in the virus. There is no factual evidence to support this claim, but it is certainly a lie that could be popular with many Floridians. Rather than promote inaccuracies, it would help if Steube would advise his constituents to follow CDC guidelines by masking up and getting vaccinated.
Another meritless assertion is that increased crime is caused by discussions of “defunding police.” President Biden has said publicly that he is not in favor of “defunding” police. He, and many Democrats, support the notion of increasing funding so law enforcement can better serve the community, e.g. additional mental health resources. There is no evidence to support the claim that “defund the police” discussions have had any impact on increased crime.
If Steube wants to take a shot at those opposing law enforcement, he should look in the mirror at the man who joined a small number of other representatives to oppose legislation recognizing the heroism of Capitol officers on January 6th.
