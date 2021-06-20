Editor:
Rep. Steube your office got its feelings hurt just now when I told they them flat out that they are not doing their jobs! They are not and neither are you!
Your emails do not allow the citizens you supposedly represent to take any part in the very important decisions that are confronting this state and more especially this country. You can tell Sammy from me that his behavior was completely unprofessional, hanging up on voters is just stupid. Especially a voter who is a veteran and a member of the League of Women Voters.
This is still a representative democracy last time I checked, who exactly do you represent? You couldn’t possibly know because not one politician has dared to show his face in public since Trump was elected. Four years is a long time to go without bothering to listen to your constituents. Maybe there is something to this idea of voter fraud after all. I mean how else can we explain Republicans winning office?
I am requesting a public forum for voters in this state, from every county, educated on these bills coming before the Senate. If you and the senators who represent this state can’t do that one simple thing, then you are liars and frauds and do not deserve your public offices. You are failing the people of this country and this state by refusing to do your duty!
I will see you at the ballot box. You can bet I will be working.
Kim Levangie
Port Charlotte
