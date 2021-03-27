Editor:
A violent mob descended on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It was only because of an understaffed, actively unsupported, but loyal and dedicated, “thin blue line” that scores of elected leaders weren’t captured or killed.
For the first time in American history, there was no “peaceful transition of power.” People died. More than 140 officers suffered injuries ranging from traumatic brain injuries to broken bones to lost fingers. The mob made every effort to execute a violent overthrow.
Still, on March 17, when the House voted 413-12 to honor the members of several police forces for their heroism and sacrifice, Florida-17 Representative Greg Steube voted no. He was one of 12.
At this writing, Steube has been silent on his reasons, but several of his God-fearing patriot peers took issue with the word “insurrectionist” and with the “sacrilegious” description of our Capitol as a “temple of democracy.” Seriously.
In 1954, Joseph Welch said to Senator Joseph McCarthy, a populist who also traded in lies: “Until this moment, senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness."
Here, in 2021, we can now say the same about Steube.
Kathleen Davey
Punta Gorda
