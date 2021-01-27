Editor:
I just finished reading Representative Steube’s Jan. 17th newsletter to his constituents. Disapointedly, he is not going to try to build unity. He promotes negative messaging about parties other than his own, making it “them” and “us.” This is sad, considering one of the greatest needs we have now is for legislative members to work together to resolve the significant issues we face.
He states “the violence and lawlessness we saw on January 6th was completely unacceptable and I condemn rioting of any kind…” and then says, “however,” as though there is some excuse for that terrible day, and for those who perpetuated the lies that created mob mentality. He says we need to “focus on solutions that will help our district and the greater good of the nation” but chooses to focus on punishing Big Tech and pursuing legislation based on misinformation and lies about election violations.
I want my representative acting on all our behalves by attending to the issues of unemployment, health care access, and distribution of the COVID vaccine.
Please, Representative Steube, work for all of us. Use reasoned thinking and be well informed when deciding what to tell your constituents.
Next time reelection comes I will carefully review Stuebe’s representation abilities. Right now he seems to be pre-programmed and not “by the people or for the people.” I wish it were different.
Jerline Searle
Punta Gorda
