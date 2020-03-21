Editor:

Monday morning, March 9, in Punta Gorda at the intersection of Pompano and Tamiami, my car stopped running. Two gentlemen helped me get my car to a safe place.

I never did get their names but to them I say a hearty “thank you!” It is reassuring to know there are good guys in this crazy world. And, yes, I did have to get a new car.

Again, thanks.

Mary Rosberg

Punta Gorda

