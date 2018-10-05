Editor:
This is the United States of America, home of the free and the brave. Free as in the freedom of speech and freedom of religion. We have the freedom to work where we want to, to write our officials, to run for office and to vote. We are brave, as in being unafraid to speak, unafraid to write and unafraid to stand up to wrong doing.
Most of us hold values such as transparency in government, belief in God and protection of the weak. We appreciate our veterans and our hard-working taxpayers. We value our children being educated and safe. We don't want our children addicted to drugs. We need clean air and water. Our official language is English. We have the unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And we are thankful. Stay free and brave.
Ally Smith
Englewood
