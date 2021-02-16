Editor:
I am writing this and calling out Charlotte County and Governor DeSantis.
My wife and I are 78 and 79 years of age. She is recovering from knee replacement surgery while I am diabetic and have had two strokes.
We are Florida residents and have been unable either by phone or internet to get appointment for vaccination for Covid 19. We have spent hours trying to get the vaccination appointment from Sarasota County, Charlotte County, DeSoto County the state site and Publix. I have never been so disappointed to get medical service.
Further, my neighbor (next door) just died from Covid and her significant other caught it as well.
What will it take for you to allocate more vaccine and provide an appropriate method to get that shot in the arm?
We live in Charlotte county and are frustrated and scared of this pandemic.
One last point. What is wrong in having our various clinics service the shot much the same as flu and shingles?
Gerald L. Brashaw
Rotonda West
