What is wrong with this picture? I can dance the night away. I can go to Walmart. I can go to Dollar Tree. If I wanted to, I could go to Bingo .

But I cannot go to church. I have the date when and if I would be allowed in the church. New rules from a letter — no handshakes, no hugs, no social hour! Would I be allowed to pray?? Has anyone asked God's opinion? Hmmmmmm.

Marilyn Thompson

Port Charlotte

