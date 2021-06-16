Editor:

Are the people in this world perfect? The answer is "no."

We all make mistakes every day, but our biggest mistake is not believing God. We have been given a second chance to make America great again, but this is our last opportunity to correct the mistakes we have made in the past.

The Bible has predicted that the seven years of tribulation will be here in the near future, and now is the time to get right with God.

Marvin Coad

Port Charlotte

