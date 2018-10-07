Editor:
The mayor’s attitude toward the citizens of the PGI Bird Section in regards to the proposed Bird Cut project is concerning. She squashed a vote attempt suggested by the city manager at an earlier council meeting, declaring that if we voted “no”, then what?
As mayor, she must deal with “then what.” Roughly 3,000 affected city residents have a right as a group to decide if we want the project completed and/or if we alone are willing to pay the bill. That can only be accomplished via a signed paper ballot, not by a meeting of a few hundred screamers and a City Council apparently more interested in potential increased tax revenues. Refusing to allow a vote by a single city area which will foot the bill seems a dangerous precedent for future type projects.
It’s not too late for a vote. The city manager has stated that the city decided to pursue this project through the permit stage to see if it was feasible. Now it’s time for Bird Section residents to decide whether or not to start digging. With no contractor yet selected, and no final costs established, there is time to conduct a straw poll. This should have been done early on. I suggest a poll of affected area residents be conducted in mid-November as a majority of snowbirds will have returned.
Mayor Keesling, agree to a vote regarding the Bird Cut before the coming election. This is still a democracy, isn’t it?
Mark J. Kenyon
PGI Bird Section
