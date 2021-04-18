Editor:
Hi everyone. Hope you are all surviving this horrible time, and are getting those vaccines. I think everyone in the world should go out in the middle of the street at the same time and scream at the top of their lungs. Won’t accomplish a darn thing, and won’t cost anything, but I think we would all feel better.
El Jobean is still here and doing very well. Half of us are ready to be hooked up to the sewer, but it seems that the contract for this has just gone out for bid. Too bad. Rainy season is coming, and we need them.
The Jesus Loves You Ministry still needs your help. Toiletries are always in demand. Today it is toothbrushes and toothpaste. When you go to the dollar store, just pick up a couple of things and bring them by the building on Cedarwood. Don’t forget there is a new basket for raffle every month. Worth more that the ticket cost.
Would you believe that three ladies in church all had the same dress on today? The best part, they were all very good natured about it.
Stay well and wear a mask when asked to.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
