Editor:

It's interesting to note that Mr. Trump is taking credit for the record stock market gain last week. Ironically, a prime reason for the record increase was the fact that his administration agreed to cooperate with President-elect Biden's newly appointed officials. I'll even give Trump credit for authorizing that action.

According to Biden, the outgoing officials were being very cooperative - a sign that they know the futility of Trump's hanging on. Looking ahead, I'm anticipating that the stock market will establish a new record when Trump finally admits defeat! That would indeed be a win-win deal for everyone.

Of course, I'm also anticipating the release of the trove of documents that Trump claims to have that will prove the election was fixed. Those documents will probably be released the day after he releases his health care plan.

January 20th can't come too soon.

Bob Reed

Punta Gorda


