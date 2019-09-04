Today's Editorial Cartoon

Editor:

September is finally here and a lot of people associate the month with the start of NFL football.

It is easy for some to forget what happened on Sept. 11, as it is for some to forget the how some NFL players disrespected the American flag and what it stands for. When this time of the year comes around its a reminder of both.

I still do not watch NFL games and I still stand at attention for the displaying of the American flag.

God bless America.

Robert B. Osborne

Port Charlotte

