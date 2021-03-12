Editor:
Just so everybody knows, Trump, McConnell and Republican senators used Budget Reconciliation to force through a $1.9 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and big corporation. Not one Democrat voted for the bill and working class got a pittance. Many billionaires like Warren Buffett, Jerry Greenfield (Ben & Jerrys) and Bill Gates said the economy is good and we don’t need another tax cut, but the Repubs passed it anyway.
Now President Biden and Democrats used the same Budget Reconciliation to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to help working class people get through the pandemic. It would also help fund unemployment, keeps first responders, teachers, etc. on the payroll. Keep homeowners and renters from getting foreclosed or evicted and helps banks and apartment owners. And this time small businesses will get money to keep people employed and not big corporations who don’t need the money.
All in all I say: Tit for Tat
Dick Doster
Punta Gorda
