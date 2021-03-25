Editor:
Many of us have received and will be receiving COVID relief in the form of direct payments from the federal government. This looks great on the surface, seeing thousands of dollars deposited in the ole savings account. But where did the money come from?
Did it come from revenue surplus at current taxes? Nope. Was it covered by new revenue from increased taxes? Nope. Did it come from reduced spending in other areas? Nope.
It came as debt to be paid sometime in the future by our children and our children’s children and so on for decades. Knowingly issuing checks with no money in the bank used to be a crime. Now our government writes checks on our children’s bank accounts and we call it COVID relief. I am ashamed. But like everyone else, I don’t plan to give it back.
James McCague
Punta Gorda
