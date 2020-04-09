Editor:
Washington is proving once again that they are for themselves, and not you.
Ask yourself how and who decided on this $1,200 figure to distribute to every tax-paying American. What is this supposed to do? Pay a bill? Maybe. Pay the mortgage? Highly unlikely. Buy groceries? Perhaps. But job losses are not going away, and if this is an attempt to resolve one's loss, well, dream on! People are hurting.
The time for political hacks to arrive at intense efforts for a long term solution is now! Put your political differences aside and work for the American people for whom you forget you are elected to serve. The good doctors and nurses are working round the clock to provide assistance wherever and whenever they are needed. A great example for Washington, but are they listening? I don’t think so, at least I haven’t seen any positive results to date.
So are you staying home as suggested? Are you one of those folks that is going to defy recommendations because, you don’t recognize the severity of this virus? If we all do our part, we can conquer this terrible virus and hopefully sooner than later.
Finally, isn’t it interesting that this virus has spread and encompassed the whole world in blistering speed. Our economy nosedived. Stocks have plunged, and all sports are on hold. Is our economy that fragile? All of a sudden, a virus and boom! Everything falls apart, and everywhere. How can this be?
Edward T. Zubal
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.