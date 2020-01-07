Editor:

Now let me make sure I got this straight: First I had to watch out for those driving drunk. Then came those who could not tell the accelerator pedal from the brake pedal. Then came the people needing to text all the time while driving.

Now I need to be concerned that if the druggies get the item on the ballot, that recreational marijuana enhances the driving experience, and I need to watch out for those people stoned out of their gourd. Does this make any sense to anyone?

Bill Ringelstein

Punta Gorda

