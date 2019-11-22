Editor:
The alleged witness/whistleblower who is at the center of the so-called impeachment probe has so many documented biases that it seems like a prosecutor in the private sector wouldn't touch the case with the proverbial 10-foot pole. Yet, the Dems soldier on.
He is a registered Democrat, worked for Obama and Biden, openly criticizes the President, helped launch the collusion probe and was fired from the National Security Council. I don't think that most of us would base a case on this person. No wonder Americans have little faith in the process and are sick of the Dems' incessant attacks on the President. They tout the impeachment inquiry as protecting the integrity of the system. News flash, it doesn't seem that way to us.
We would like to see the Congress actually doing the work of the people. Let's pass a budget that moves toward balance. Let's pass lasting immigration reform. Let's pass legislation that brings down drug prices. Let's start making our students competitive on the world stage. And the list goes on.
Gladys Marsh
Englewood
