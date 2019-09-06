Editor:
Most all of the deliberate clear-cutting of trees and vegetation — 870 square miles this past July, alone — is done to raise crops for feeding to cattle, which are then killed, slaughtered, processed and their parts exported to the U.S. and other countries as food for human animals.
While every thinking person is, or should be, quite concerned about this situation, many feel helpless in how to end the crisis. There is, however, one simple thing that each of us can do that can make a significant difference:
Stop buying and eating meat. And not just beef, but all animals that have been killed an butchered.
The health benefits of a diet that is free of animal products have been proven and scientifically documented. And the ecological benefits to planet Earth of preserving forest lands are also established beyond debate.
We don't have to wait in endless frustration for politicians to finally do the right thing. Already, a growing number of people are choosing personal and environmental health by adopting a vegan dietary plan.
A good way to learn more about this vitally important issue would be to contact People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) at: info@peta.org.
Paul Hyatt
Englewood
