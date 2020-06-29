Editor:

I had to laugh when I read a letter from a Biden supporter today that tried to excuse his gaffs as him being a “lifelong stutterer.”

Really, so him saying that 150 million people were killed by guns and 120 million people died from COVID-19 is because he stutters. Then not knowing what state he is in is due to stuttering. Would you rather have a person that can’t put two sentences together, or someone with clear thoughts (not necessarily all that I agree with) that was responsible for the lowest unemployment rate in 70 years and has renegotiated bad trade agreements that no other president would touch? I choose the latter.

Does he make mistakes? Absolutely. Is he polished and well spoken? Not really. I would rather have a tough negotiator rather than a clueless puppet that would be a mere figurehead for the ultra left. Remember, we will not know who is behind the curtain pulling the strings if Biden is elected. We know where we stand, good and bad, with president Trump.

Fred Neuman

Punta Gorda

