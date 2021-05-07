Editor:
To the person who wants DC swamp politicians to “Stop.”
This may not be a racist country, but it does suffer from systemic racism.
People are fleeing gangs, crime and/or authoritarian governments in S. America. In the last 20 years, their climate has changed. Where they used to grow corn is now desert. They can’t feed their kids. Parents are sending their children here to save them. Children are not a national security threat.
The majority of the people want stricter gun laws. They don’t want to take away guns. Between Jan. 1 and May 2, there have been 178 mass shootings, 206 killed, 693 wounded.
The Biden administration is not limiting meat consumption. That was the Daily News and as usual, they lied.
The SCOTUS has been increased before. In 1869, it went to 9 justices to match the 9 federal districts. We now have 13 federal districts. Additionally, the justices should have term limits.
Our police aren’t trained to handle everything and shouldn’t have to. It puts undo pressure on an already tough job. The reason the National Guard and fencing are at the Capitol is because of the insurrection instigated by the former president and carried out by rightwing supremacist groups.
Much of the population has no problem raising taxes on the wealthy. Why should those making less than $400,000/yr have to pay more than those making more? Why should corporations get away with paying no taxes at all?
Stop getting your “news” from an entertainment channel.
Lee Hall
Englewood
