Editor:
How did this happen that there are hundreds of thousands of immigrants at our gates and we don't know what to do?
What has happened to our Constitution? Why are certain states and cities allowed to ignore whatever laws they wish to ignore? Republican or Democrat, are you not bound? Did you not take an oath to uphold our Constitution?
Why is it up to a lesser "judge" to interpret the Constitution and the laws to his own personal beliefs? Why hasn't the Supreme Court stepped in? How did we become the "dissected" States of America, where everyone has their own ideas and there are no set universal laws?
Why are investigations of "corruption" in our government left up to one man, if he so decides to do anything? What has happened to our Congress and Senate? They spend their time and out money arguing with each other while nothing is being done? What doesn't anyone understand about the word, "illegal?"
There are over 100,000 illegal immigrants at our borders with more on their way and everyone is running around wringing their hands, "whatever can we do?" Two very large states have declared themselves "sanctuary states." That means they want illegal immigrants. Send them.
The politicians are ruining our country. How do we take our country back from all of these corrupt politicians in both parties while they set their own salaries, their own insurance, their own retirement and become millionaires? They are supposed to work for us.
Or did I miss a memo?
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
