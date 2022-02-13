The Republican-led Florida Legislature is waging a war against quality education. Several bills that would seriously impair instruction and burden school districts are moving through the Legislature. These bills threaten free speech, encourage censorship and harass school-related personnel, legally and professionally.
One of the worst is House Bill 7, erroneously billed as the Individual Freedom Act. The bill threatens to eliminate lessons and training related to diversity and allows individuals to sue educators or businesses simply by stating they felt “discomfort” or “guilt” with educational information. The bill gives government broad censorship over honest conversations in classrooms and workplaces. It opens up educators, school districts, and businesses to frivolous lawsuits and harassment. Recently, the Florida Department of Education removed an anti-bullying webpage from its site, further signaling that it’s okay to be a bully, but not okay to be LGTBQ+.
Then there is HB 1467 that would eliminate salaries for school board members, meaning only the rich can afford to serve on our boards. This bill also allows books to be banned just through complaints from people who aren’t even parents or don’t live in the school district.
Finally, there is HB 1197, which makes it difficult for teachers to maintain their union memberships. These bills have similar companion Senate bills. This Legislature’s tactics seem terrifyingly close to the practices of early Nazi Germany. Contact your legislators to end these dangerous bills and keep their authors in mind when you vote in 2022.
