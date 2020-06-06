Editor:
I have a solution for getting everyone back to work. Stop paying the decision makers and the politicians. I would almost guarantee you that they would come up with a solution within a week. Only then could they legitimately say that "We are all in this together."
On another note. I would rather follow a decision maker than a armchair quarterback.
Richard Kerney
Rotonda West
