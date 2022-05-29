Editor:

Are we really surprised with what's happening to our children? We've forgotten children are always listening and learning from us, from the hatred we spew, the violence we see, the TV shows we watch, the violent video games we play and even the biased news programs we listen to. They may be sitting there with their earbuds, glazing over their phones, but they are not missing a beat.

We're so lost in our righteous need to be right without realizing our anger is overflowing into our youth. It's time to stop the blaming game and figure out why a young man could hate so much to kill innocent children. It's time to find a way to identify the red flags and have a procedure in place to act upon threats before they become reality.

Children need to feel safe to come forward when they hear something. And an 18-year-old that isn't old enough to drink should not be old enough to buy an assault rifle. As soon as the recent tragedy unfolded, politicians were on their pulpits blaming each other. Get real. We adults are all to blame.

Our hatred towards each other is to blame. But at the end of the day it doesn't matter whose fault it is, innocent lives were lost, dreams were shattered and parents are grieving. All hope is lost unless we stop accusing each other, stop hating each other for our differences and find a way together to help our children.

Nancy Lower

Port Charlotte

