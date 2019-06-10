Editor:
For months we’ve listened to Democratic politicians and supporters mimic and criticize President Trump over the supposedly made-up crisis at the border.They castigated and mocked his every statement in regard to the huge influx of illegals overrunning the southern border.
Well, it turns out Trump was right. We have a full-blown emergency.
Yet Congress still is not willing to act in regard to this fiasco. They would rather spend every working moment trying to impeach Trump over unverified collusion charges. It shows that their real concern is political expediency, not the good of the American citizen.
By the way, the meddling in the elections by the Russians took place under Obama‘s watch.
The same Democratic leaders that in the past supported the building of a wall now call the notion immoral. Mrs. Pelosi apparently doesn’t mind having an “immoral” wall around her own home. Joe Biden is still claiming that it is not an emergency at the border. Wake up, Joe!
It’s time for Democrats and Republicans to put aside their differences and try to get something done that will stop the record number of people illegally crossing our border from Mexico.
Don Wilson
Port Charlotte
