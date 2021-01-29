Editor:
I have to ask...what are the Democrats so afraid of? Why are they terrified of Trump? Half of the U.S. voted for him and think he was a wonderful president. Nobody has had to endure as much bullying as he has.
If these nut cases now in office are really insistent on using even more taxpayer dollars and congressional time bringing a great president to trial after he has already left office, then they should be tried for inciting a riot. That is exactly what they are doing. That is not what we hired them to do. They need to do their job or get out of office.
They have tried everything in their power to shut down conservatives (half of America). All they're doing is angering half the country. Leave the man alone. He did not incite that riot. A few hundred crazies (left and right) did. Thousands attended and peacefully protested what really was a fraudulent election. It isn't even mathematically or statistically possible that it wasn't.
These nut cases will soon realize what they have done when their 1st amendment right is gone. Reagan once said. "When Fascism comes to this country, it will come in the form of liberalism." We're there folks! Wake up and stop the Silicon Valley children from stealing our rights. Only a fool is blind to this!
Gay Peek
Port Charlotte
