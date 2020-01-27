Editor:
For years there has been distorted protest about the Supreme Court ruling pertaining to prayers in schools.
The fact is the ruling did not bar anyone from praying at any time or anywhere. The limitations set forth were prayers must be voluntary and cannot give the impression the school administration is organizing or directing it.
The need for ruling was to have it understood our government cannot and must not promote one religion over others. It should be obvious this would destroy religious freedom in our nation.
Some selfish, overzealous people distorted the facts and turned it into a ridiculous social issue. Asinine slogans such as “They have taken God out of our schools” went viral. It was more inciting to sensationalize a falsehood than face the facts.
Now! Trump, in his illogical thinking, seeking political support, is trying to convince us he will fix the nonexistent problem.
Sadly, some people will believe him.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
